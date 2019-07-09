After the storm, clean-up is slow, methodical

Tuesday night’s thunderstorm shook Bismarck, especially the south end of town. Now, city officials are dealing with the aftermath.

Officials say a major flood area is the whole south side of Bismarck because it is flat and it takes a while for the water to go down the drains. And with slow drains, the excess water has nowhere to go but onto the pavement. With the river rising due to ongoing Garrison Dam releases, that doesn’t help either.

Crews are constantly checking drains, but the issue is that many are clogged with grass clippings and leaves, which causes drains to take in less water.

So, they ask residents to be patient as they work.

“The guys are out today cleaning inlets, getting the grass and garbage off of them,” says Terry Halstengard, Stormwater Program Coordinator. “The other guys are out doing inspections to make sure water is actually going down. It sounds like it is going to rain again tonight, too. So, we will prepare everything like normal.”

Officials say there are some safety tips you need to know when this happens again. When you are driving through stormwater, make sure you slow down. And, most importantly, do not play in the stormwater because you don’t know how deep it is.

“Should you play in it? No. I mean, there was a story of that kid who fell in the culvert, I think that was in Carson last year. He was playing in the ditch water and got stuck in the culvert and ended up drowning,” says Halstengard.

If you have questions or comments about the water situation, you’re asked to call public works.