After the storm: Delays, closings and lots of shoveling and plowing

Sunday’s heavy snow and wind gusts have delayed the normal start of the work week today.
While residents in the region shovel out their sidewalks and driveways as city and contract snow plows open streets and parking lots, numerous businesses, churches and services have either canceled activities for today or delayed opening their doors for business.
Here’s what we know so far…
- Burleigh County offices are closed expect for emergency services.
- Bus service in Bismarck and Mandan has been suspended.
- Bismarck State College and the University of Mary are shut down.
- According to the North Dakota Department of Transportation road conditions map, I-94 from Bismarck to Fargo is closed due to the drifting snow. Interstate 29 from Grand Forks to the South Dakota border is also closed. Interstate 29 from Grand Forks to the Canada border was closed but reopened by 7:00 a.m.
- The travel advisory issued by law enforcement in Stark County has been lifted as of 8:00 a.m. today. There are still some areas on the highways that are slippery. Streets and roads within Dickinson as well as in surrounding communities are still snow and ice covered and caution is advised if travel is necessary.
- Due to winter weather, some motor vehicle offices will be closed or have different hours of operations today. The Fargo motor vehicle office will be closed today at 10:00 a.m. The Jamestown motor vehicle office will be closed all day today. The Grafton motor vehicle office will be open today at 11:00 a.m. The Beulah motor vehicle office will be closed all day today.
- At Center Stanton Public Schools, the open gym night has been canceled. And there are no morning practices for HSGBB and JHBBB.
- The McLean County Courthouse is closed today.
- The NDSU Extension Service – McLean County (Washburn) is closed today
- The Department of Human Services offices in Jamestown and Valley City are closed today
- Department of Human Services West Central Human Service Center in Bismarck and the regional child support and vocational rehabilitation offices plan to open at 1 p.m. Central Time.
- Lake Region Human Service Center in Devils Lake, its satellite office in Rolla and the regional child support and vocational rehabilitation offices in Devils Lake plan to open at 1 p.m. Central Time.
- Southeast Human Service Center and the regional child support and vocational rehabilitation offices plan to open at 1 p.m. Central Time.
- Northeast Human Service Center in Grand Forks, its satellite office in Grafton and the regional child support and vocational rehabilitation offices plan to open at 1 p.m. Central Time.
- North Central Human Service Center in Minot and the regional child support and vocational rehabilitation offices plan to open today at 1 p.m. Central Time.
- The Gate City Bank offices in Minot will be open at 10:00 a.m. today due to weather.
- CHS Garrison is closed today
- The Lord’s Cupboard Food Pantry in Minot will not be open today.