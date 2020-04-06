Ag Commissioner Doug Goehring: Non-essential ag activities, events should be canceled or postponed

While agriculture and food have been deemed essential industries by the Department of Homeland Security, agriculture-related activities and events that are not essential to the process of producing food and feed should be canceled or postponed to a later date, according to Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring.

Goehring said events like livestock auction markets and ag auction sales are considered essential, but events like youth livestock sales and animal shows should either be canceled or moved to a later date and reassessed at that time.

Goehring also said that sales and events that are able to be done with web-based features and viewed online without in-person attendance could continue.