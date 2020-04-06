Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Ag Commissioner Doug Goehring: Non-essential ag activities, events should be canceled or postponed

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
cows_1552777480033.PNG

While agriculture and food have been deemed essential industries by the Department of Homeland Security, agriculture-related activities and events that are not essential to the process of producing food and feed should be canceled or postponed to a later date, according to Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring.

Goehring said events like livestock auction markets and ag auction sales are considered essential, but events like youth livestock sales and animal shows should either be canceled or moved to a later date and reassessed at that time.

Goehring also said that sales and events that are able to be done with web-based features and viewed online without in-person attendance could continue.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Monday, April 6th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, April 6th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

UMary Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Football"

Staying Sober

Thumbnail for the video titled "Staying Sober"

Restaurant Suppliers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Restaurant Suppliers"

Coronavirus Survivor

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Survivor"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/6"

Gift Cards

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gift Cards"

Trombone Player

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trombone Player"

Terrorizing Charge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Terrorizing Charge"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/ Tom Schrader 4/6 (SUPERSIZED)

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/ Tom Schrader 4/6 (SUPERSIZED)"

Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/6"

Monday forecast: Mostly cloudy & warm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday forecast: Mostly cloudy & warm"

Andrew Miller

Thumbnail for the video titled "Andrew Miller"

COVID-19 Recovery

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 Recovery"

UMary Holy Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Holy Week"

Mental Health Coping

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mental Health Coping"

Change.org Petition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Change.org Petition"

Williston Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Track"

Robert One Minute 4-5

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 4-5"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge