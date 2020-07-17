Ag Commissioner: Keep good records when applying for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program

A North Dakota ag expert has some advice about the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, or CFAP.

The USDA is still accepting applications, but North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring warns producers: when applying, make sure you have records of your inventory.

He says the USDA will very likely do an audit after everyone has signed up.

If you claim you sold something, Goehring says, you’ll have to be able to provide those records to back it up. As for your inventory numbers, whether it’s grain or livestock, you’ll need evidence of that too.

“They’re going to want to see how many cows did you claim on here… How many cows do you have? How many calves? If you have death losses, you’re going to have to document that. You’re going to have to verify, especially if you have out of the normal death losses, I think is going to be questionable. If you sold any livestock, again you’re going to have to provide paperwork of that inventory you turned in, because that’s what they’re going to be looking at,” Goehring specified.

The USDA will be taking applications through August 28.