Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Ag Commissioner: Keep good records when applying for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A North Dakota ag expert has some advice about the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, or CFAP.

The USDA is still accepting applications, but North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring warns producers: when applying, make sure you have records of your inventory.

He says the USDA will very likely do an audit after everyone has signed up.

If you claim you sold something, Goehring says, you’ll have to be able to provide those records to back it up. As for your inventory numbers, whether it’s grain or livestock, you’ll need evidence of that too.

“They’re going to want to see how many cows did you claim on here… How many cows do you have? How many calves? If you have death losses, you’re going to have to document that. You’re going to have to verify, especially if you have out of the normal death losses, I think is going to be questionable. If you sold any livestock, again you’re going to have to provide paperwork of that inventory you turned in, because that’s what they’re going to be looking at,” Goehring specified.

The USDA will be taking applications through August 28.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Adopting 5th Child

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/17

Alternative Baseball League

NDC JULY 17

Prepare for dangerous heat and severe storms

Furry Friends July 17

Baseball 7-16

Watch For Census Scams

Racing Dog

Private School Planning

Thursday, July 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

More than racing

Crisis Hotline

Magical Minot

Next Gen 911

Road to Recovery: Chelsea Luger

Aluminum Can Shortage

Parks and Rec Month

SSN Scams

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 7/16 SUPERSIZED

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss