Ag Commissioner warns of pesticide phone scam

BISMARCK – North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring is warning the public about a scam go around in which the caller tries to sell pesticides over the phone.

“I urge people not to buy pesticides or give credit information to anyone who contacts them by phone attempting to sell pesticides,” Goehring said. “It is illegal to sell a pesticide in North Dakota that is not registered with the North Dakota Department of Agriculture.”

To check the registration status of a pesticide, consumers may check the public database at www.kellysolutions.com/nd. The sale of unregistered products should be reported to the North Dakota Department of Agriculture.

Those who feel they may have been subject to this or a similar scam should report it to the North Dakota Attorney General’s office.