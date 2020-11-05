AG: North Dakota governor can’t fill dead candidate’s seat

Local News

by: Nexstar Media Wire and The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this April 10, 2020, file photo, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks at the state Capitol in Bismarck, N.D. Burgum will face Democratic gubernatorial candidate Shelley Lenz in the Nov. 3, general election. (Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP, File)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s attorney general says Gov. Doug Burgum has no authority to appoint a coal company executive to fill a state House seat won by a Republican candidate who died before the election.

Burgum announced Wednesday that he was appointing BNI Energy President Wade Boeshans to the seat won Tuesday by David Andahl, who died last month from COVID-19.

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem says Burgum’s appointment of Boeshans on the day following the election was “inaccurate and untimely.”

Andhahl and Dave Nehringl were top vote-getters for the two open House seats Tuesday over a pair of Democratic candidates.

