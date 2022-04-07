Attorney General Drew Wrigley says although the Benedict City Council created an agenda for its July 12, 2021 meeting, it failed to properly give notice of the meeting and therefore violated the open meetings law.

In his opinion, Wrigley says notice must be given to the public in advance of all meetings of a public entity, which, in this case, would be the city council. The notice must also include the date, time and location of the meeting and must list the topics to be considered, among other things.

No meeting notice was prepared or posted for this July 12 meeting. Mayor Becky Tebby didn’t realize until after the meeting she hadn’t posted the notice, according to Wrigley.

The city council has already prepared and printed in the newspaper the detailed minutes of that meeting, but to completely remedy the violation, the council must provide detailed minutes to anyone requesting them free of charge.