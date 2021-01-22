AG warns about Netflix scam

If you get a text message offering a free subscription to Netflix, officials are saying you should not click on the link.

Another phishing scam has reached the area.

People are claiming they have gotten text messages, offering them a one-year free subscription to the streaming service.

Netflix does not have a free giveaway going on right now. Their last trial offer ended in October of last year.

Parrell Grossman, with the Attorney General’s office, says the Consumer Protection Division has seen more of these scams since the start of the pandemic.

“We’re tied to our homes right now, our apartments, and so when we see something like an offer of free Netflix or some other streaming service for a whole year, of course, that’s going to be very tempting, but free is really never free in most circumstances,” said Grossman.

If you think you’ve fallen victim to this or any other scam, CLICK HERE to contact the Attorney General’s office or learn more.