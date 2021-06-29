AG warns of old scam resurfacing

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem is warning about another new twist to an old scam.

The scam comes in an email or text and says a charge has been made to your Amazon or Apple account, but is now asking for a copy of your driver’s license to “verify” your identity.

The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection division says some victims have even been asked to take a photo of themselves holding their driver’s license.

Stenehjem warns that scam artists can use these photos to steal a victim’s identity and open new accounts in their name. There is also the possibility that the driver’s license photo can be used to sidestep multi-factor identification screenings, giving the scam artist access to the victim’s financial accounts.