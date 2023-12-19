MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Minot State Department of Nursing announced a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Dakota College at Bottineau (DCB) that guarantees admission into MSU’s RN to BSN nursing program.

According to a news release, “ADN to BSN: Partners in Nursing Education” is a commitment to meeting the nursing workforce needs. This MOU will take effect in the fall of 2024.

“Minot State’s RN to BSN nursing program and Dakota College at Bottineau continue to grow their partnership and commitment to nurses continuing their education,” said Minot State BSN Completion Program Director, Melissa Fettig. “The guaranteed admission will establish a dependable and smooth pathway to attain a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Providing guidance and support to students in the early stages of their nursing education at Dakota College at Bottineau guarantees preparation for a seamless transition to our program. This collaboration emphasizes our unwavering dedication to advancing nursing education.”

The MOU guarantee will allow DCB students to have a clear and secure path to continued education with early admission, a seamless transition, easy credit transfer, access to scholarship opportunities, and a 10% tuition savings on nursing courses.

“The new articulation agreement emits the strong relationship between Dakota College at Bottineau and Minot State University and our dedication to student success,” said the Nursing Director at DCB, Paige Baade. “We have worked collaboratively to produce seamless progression from ADN to BSN and now provide students with guaranteed admission into the MSU BSN program. We are dedicated to lifelong learning and want an easy transition for students to continue their educational journey.”

Early coordinated advising between MSU and DCB will help students set up for success by streamlining coursework toward completion.

“Early advising will be offered by both institutions to ensure students are prepared for their next step after graduation,” Baade explained. “We are extremely grateful for the continued collaboration with Minot State University and our mutual goals for the nursing profession.”

If you would like to learn more, you can visit this website.