NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Learning where your food comes from brings school subjects to life for kids. Not only does it help them with science, but it helps them understand economics, social studies and even math in a real-life setting.

The North Dakota Department of Agriculture’s Ag in the Classroom program educates elementary school-aged children on everything agriculture offers our communities. Our farms and ranches not only feed our state, but they feed the rest of the country and several countries around the world. Through videos and articles designed for students, the department wants children to open their eyes to what’s growing in their own state.

Doug Goehring, the North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner, says, “The North Dakota Department of Agriculture believes in the importance of agriculture literacy. Through this national Ag in the Classroom program, we partner with educators to provide K-12 with resources to inspire the next generation.”

Funding is included in the Agriculture Commissioner’s budget. It includes about $100,000 per biennium to develop and conduct programs for K-12 education.