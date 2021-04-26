AG’s office warns about text message scam

There’s a new scam circulating, so KX News is Putting North Dakota First with all you need to know about it.

A text message shows up on your phone saying a package failed to get delivered by the postal service. A link is attached for you to click on.

We spoke to the director of the attorney general’s consumer protection division who says if you get this text message, just delete it.

Do NOT click the link.

The scammer can download spyware or get access to your bank account information.

“You might not just lose $100 on this. If they steal your identity and you give them social security information and other information, then that scam is going to be the gift that just keeps giving. Or, taking, I should say,” Parrell Grossman said.

Grossman adds there have been reports of this scam here in North Dakota.

He says it’s almost impossible to get money back once you fall victim to these types of scams.