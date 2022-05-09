The snow has finally melted, so that means it’s time for spring clean up.

The City of Minot postponed its original clean-up week due to the April blizzard, but now it’s coming up next week, May 16-20.



As you do some seasonal sprucing up at your home, keep in mind that you can easily dispose of larger items like furniture, appliances, boxes, and trash.



All you have to do is leave it at the end of your driveway by the time that your section of town is scheduled for pick up.

“Know which day your collection is, there’s a map on the city website,” Derek Hackett, the city’s public information officer said. “Make sure you know which day. A lot of times people miss the day because they think it’s on their trash collection day. That’s not actually the case.”



Some items that won’t be collected are hazardous waste like paint cans, pesticides, oil containers, herbicides or car care products.



But, residents can also dump at the landfill for no charge during all of next week.



Items that will be picked up include; furniture, appliances, and large pieces of trash/junk that don’t fit in the garbage can.







