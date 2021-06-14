Air conditioner assistance available for qualifying low-income residents

Low-income residents who are 60 or older can get help from the state to buy an air conditioner or purchase window fans.

The North Dakota Department of Commerce’s Division of Community Services and local Community Action Programs are working together to help eligible households stay cool during the extreme heat.

The income maximum for a family of two is slightly more than 41,000.

“Individuals need to contact the Community Action Agency or apply through a Human Service Zone by the end of September to qualify for those devices,” said Michele Gee, North Dakota Department of Human Services Director of Economic Assistance.



In addition to seniors, people with a medical condition who are under 60 can also qualify for the help. They will need to provide proof of medical need.

