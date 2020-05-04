Air Force family soon to be reunited with cat after 9 months

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

If you’ve ever had a pet run away, you know it can be devastating. A Minot Air Force Base family lost their cat, but never gave up hope that they might be reunited.

“She circled the date on the calendar and wrote, ‘Mannie’s coming home,'” said Theodore Amundsen.

May 7 is a day the Amundsen family has been looking forward to for the last nine months. 

Their cat, Mannie, went missing last August. 

She had been with the family for nine years — from the wedding to making her appearance in birth announcements. 

Theodore was on a temporary duty assignment in Mississipppi and had some neighbors pet sitting. 

“We got a call from security forces saying, ‘Your dog escaped. We have the dog.’ What we later learned is the dog jumped out of the window and out went the cat after the dog,” Theodore said.

And while the dog was found, Mannie was not.

After Liz Amundsen put out a Facebook post announcing her disappearance, people set up traps to try and catch the cat…

But, no luck. 

A few months later, Theodore received new orders to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio, and the family had no choice but to leave. 

“She stayed on the different spouse pages. Local Facebook pages that allowed her to communicate with people on base if there was a cat sighting,” Theodore said.

Finally, two weeks ago, they say their prayers were answered. 

Mannie was captured in a cat trap and has been staying at For Belle’s Sake, an animal shelter near Sawyer, for the last two weeks. 

“When you’re military and you’re dealing with other military, that’s kind of considered family and we’d pretty much do anything for our family,” said Shelby Bird, President of For Belle’s Sake.

The next step is getting Mannie to Ohio. 

Martin Storey works at Minot Air Force Base and volunteered because he’s heading that way. 

“I don’t mind having a passenger. I don’t know. How often do you get an opportunity to just do something cool like that? It means the world to them,” Storey said.

A group of people, who have never met, working hard to make this family whole again. 

“It’s something that we’ve missed, for sure because it’s a void that no other animal could really fill for us,” Theodore said.

“It’s just going to be amazing because we’ve waited for this for so long,” Liz said.

Mannie will start her journey to Ohio Tuesday, and will arrive later this week.

The family said they plan on getting a tracking collar, just in case she tries to go exploring again. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/4

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/4"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/4

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/4"

Uber Driver

Thumbnail for the video titled "Uber Driver"

Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/4

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/4"

Monday forecast: Cloudy & Cool

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday forecast: Cloudy & Cool"

Rugby Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rugby Basketball"

Hazen Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazen Track"

Contact Tracing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Contact Tracing"

Hair Salons Open Up

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hair Salons Open Up"

Robert One Minute 5-3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-3"

Minot Census

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Census"

Sawyer Restaurant Opens Back up

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sawyer Restaurant Opens Back up"

Williams County Testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williams County Testing"

Case Numbers Update May 3rd

Thumbnail for the video titled "Case Numbers Update May 3rd"

Badlands Big Sticks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Badlands Big Sticks"

Paulette's Retirement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Paulette's Retirement"

Slashing State Budget

Thumbnail for the video titled "Slashing State Budget"

Comic Shop Marathon

Thumbnail for the video titled "Comic Shop Marathon"

Robert One Minute 5-2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-2"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge