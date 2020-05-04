Air Force family soon to be reunited with cat after 9 months

If you’ve ever had a pet run away, you know it can be devastating. A Minot Air Force Base family lost their cat, but never gave up hope that they might be reunited.

“She circled the date on the calendar and wrote, ‘Mannie’s coming home,'” said Theodore Amundsen.

May 7 is a day the Amundsen family has been looking forward to for the last nine months.

Their cat, Mannie, went missing last August.

She had been with the family for nine years — from the wedding to making her appearance in birth announcements.

Theodore was on a temporary duty assignment in Mississipppi and had some neighbors pet sitting.

“We got a call from security forces saying, ‘Your dog escaped. We have the dog.’ What we later learned is the dog jumped out of the window and out went the cat after the dog,” Theodore said.

And while the dog was found, Mannie was not.

After Liz Amundsen put out a Facebook post announcing her disappearance, people set up traps to try and catch the cat…

But, no luck.

A few months later, Theodore received new orders to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio, and the family had no choice but to leave.

“She stayed on the different spouse pages. Local Facebook pages that allowed her to communicate with people on base if there was a cat sighting,” Theodore said.

Finally, two weeks ago, they say their prayers were answered.

Mannie was captured in a cat trap and has been staying at For Belle’s Sake, an animal shelter near Sawyer, for the last two weeks.

“When you’re military and you’re dealing with other military, that’s kind of considered family and we’d pretty much do anything for our family,” said Shelby Bird, President of For Belle’s Sake.

The next step is getting Mannie to Ohio.

Martin Storey works at Minot Air Force Base and volunteered because he’s heading that way.

“I don’t mind having a passenger. I don’t know. How often do you get an opportunity to just do something cool like that? It means the world to them,” Storey said.

A group of people, who have never met, working hard to make this family whole again.

“It’s something that we’ve missed, for sure because it’s a void that no other animal could really fill for us,” Theodore said.

“It’s just going to be amazing because we’ve waited for this for so long,” Liz said.

Mannie will start her journey to Ohio Tuesday, and will arrive later this week.

The family said they plan on getting a tracking collar, just in case she tries to go exploring again.