Air Force reservists can now be missileers

Earlier this year we told you about a military job that only men could do — and women were now allowed to do it as well.

Well now, another group has the same access.

The Minot Air Force Base is one of three bases that have missile silos, and until recently, only active-duty airmen could “turn the key” if needed.

“The audience that we are after are people that are active duty, that are pursuing other things perhaps,” said Capt. Benjamin Shea.

Like himself.

Capt. Shea was an active-duty airman for six years, and now for the first time, the military is still allowing him to do his job as a reservist.

“As a missileer, we go out on alert. We prepare by doing a mission planning, and that just entails being prepared,” said Captain Shea.

For years, only men were allowed to “turn the key”, and not until recently women were as well. Captain Shea said this new move is the Air Force’s way of evolving.

“I would call it more of an innovative approach. The basis is that we are able to take experience that exist, and maintain it,” said Captain Shea.

Although he is now considered part-time, he said when it comes to security, the requirements are still the same.

“I still fall under the same requirements that active duty folks do. I still have PRP, personal reliability program. I’m still required to meet with physicians on base to review anything that could affect my liability,” said Capt. Shea.

Soon he hopes the number can grow, and other missileers that decide to be part-time can still have the honor of serving their country.

“Just extremely thankful for the opportunity the Air Force has given me to continue serving. It’s not only been a good way to augment this mission but for me to continue on path to be a provider someday,” said Capt. Shea.

The other two bases that are now giving this option are F.E. Warren Air Force Base and Malmstrom Air Force Base.