U.S. Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett, left, and N.D. Senator Kevin Cramer.

North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer says U.S. Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett will be visiting the Minot Air Force Base Thursday, March 5th.

“Her trip, following Defense Secretary Mark Esper’s recent visit to the base, underscores Minot’s role in deterrence and the importance of nuclear modernization in defending our nation,” Cramer said in a prepared statement.

Secretary Barrett confirmed the visit to Senator Cramer during a recent Senate Armed Services hearing.