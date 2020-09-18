Air Force veteran speaks out about suicide prevention and mental health awareness

Taking the first steps to address mental health can be difficult, especially for those in the armed forces.

KX News spoke with an Air Force veteran who’s dealt with these issues firsthand and is hoping his message can save someone else’s life.

Chance Murray joined the United States Air Force, like most, seeking opportunity, but after six years, opportunity closed its doors on him.

“I was medically separated for a vehicle accident that I had had back in 2014,” veteran Chance said.

He says being in the military wasn’t all bad. In fact, he met his wife and had his first child because of it, but he says mental health concerns have always been an issue.

“It’s slowly pushing a lot of these airmen to think about, and unfortunately recently, try and commit suicide,” he said.

According to Military.com, in the Air Force alone nearly 100 airmen have taken their lives this year.

In 2019, a record number of 137 airmen committed suicide.

“I know when I first came in there was this stigma that if you went to mental health for any type of reason, if you had marital issues going on or you were thinking about suicide, it was considered a career-ending move,” he said.

Chance says he too dealt with mental health issues, finding himself depressed for a list of reasons.

“One of the big things is obviously the long hours,” Murray said. “For the 791st we’re away from our families for days on end. We don’t come home for a while.”

He says although it wasn’t easy, speaking up and addressing the issue is what made a difference.

“It got to a point where I was sitting on the edge of my bed and holding a gun ready to end everything,” Chance said.

But he says his family saved his life in that moment.

“There’s more to life than what’s going on right now so I decided to go out and seek mental help,” he said.

His wife stepped in to help in his journey to recovery as well.

“Sometimes it just takes your family members even just pushing you like, ‘Hey you really need to get some help or you really need to see somebody and talk to somebody,'” Aubriana Murray said.

Chance says even if you don’t have family, the men and women you work with should be there to support as well.

“This is the time to make those phone calls to the guys and gals that you know that don’t have anybody in the local area and if you can invite them to your house and just let them know that they’re loved and they’re part of a family,” Chance said.

A message he wishes to share from his own experience.

If you or a loved one is dealing with mental health issues, you can call the 24-hour suicide hotline number at 800-273-8255 or visit SuicidePreventionLifeline.Org.