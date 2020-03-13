Airmen from Minot AFB participate in All-Female Alert Day for National Women’s History Month

On March 12, 91st Missile Wing women from Minot Air Force Base participated in an All-Female Missile Alert Day in support of National Women’s History Month.

According to Col. Cathy Barrington, 91st Operations Group commander, the event started in 2016 and has grown through the years.

“We had this event during Women’s History Month where we put 90 [female] missileers out on alert in charge of all the [Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles] for the nation,” said Barrington. “What makes it unique is that we’re reaching out to different career fields and we’re getting more and more people involved because it’s a celebration of what everybody brings to the force.”

All-Female Alert Airmen from Minot Air Force Base pose for a photo at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, March 12, 2020. 91st Missile Wing women from Minot Air Force Base participated in the All-Female Missile Alert Day in support of National Women’s History Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jan K. Valle)

Capt. Katelyn Woodley, 742nd Missile Squadron deputy flight commander, was one of the event participants.

“I think it’s amazing that we can promote and support each other and come together to cover a whole day on alert,” said Woodley. “Little girls out there can see female empowerment and maybe see themselves serving in the future, and to know that they can be a part of that message means a lot. I think the event is awesome. This year, we’re going to be integrating more than just crews; we’re going to be integrating maintenance personnel, helicopter crews and security forces.”

This yearly event brings focus to the talent of the female Airmen at Minot AFB.

“To look out at our crew force and see everybody come together, and do something extraordinary to celebrate the contribution of every single missileer is something incredibly positive,” said Barrington. “I’m so proud of our Airmen and what they’re doing.”