Airports across the state seeing a rise in passenger boarding

At the beginning of the pandemic, we were advised to not travel due to the many unknowns of the coronavirus. However, as restrictions ease in some states across the nation, many are itching to get back to traveling.

2020 saw a drastic drop in passenger boarding at the eight major airports in North Dakota, but that is beginning to change.

February had the highest number of passengers boarding in a single month since the pandemic began, with 51,240 passengers boarding flights across those eight airports.

The ease in restrictions is not the only factor. As the oil industry recovers, airports in western North Dakota — mainly Williston and Dickinson — can benefit, as travelers from other regions of the country come to work in the oil fields.

Kyle Wanner with the North Dakota Aeronautics Commission says this is due to a number of factors, but safety is still the number one priority.

“We just, we hope people have the desire to travel, and we’re wanting to make sure that the condition for them to travel is a safe one. So that they continue to feel safe if they choose to fly,” he said.

