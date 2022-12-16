MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Freezing rain, ice, and snow caused chaos for travelers who had flights coming in and out of North Dakota since the storm started.

All regular and connecting flights have been grounded since Tuesday evening.

The good news is that on Friday, at least a couple have been able to take off.

Many travelers are also being re-booked.

“It sucked because all I had yesterday was a couple of bagels, and there were no food places open after. Hopefully, it works out, I’m pretty tired and I want to go see my dad back home,” said Owen Miley, a delayed connecting Minot passenger.

Airport workers say ice on the runways shut down flights at the Minot airport on Tuesday.

But operations manager Maria Romanick says several factors are considered before they can resume flights, and some of them differ based on each airline.

Crews battled to clear the runways through the night in order to get operations back up and running this morning.

“Just keep monitoring your flight status information. The airport is doing everything it can to keep the airfield open. That’s the most important thing, it all boils down to safety,” said Maria Romanick, the operations and maintenance manager at the Minot International Airport.

Delta and United Airlines are officially flying out of Minot as of Friday morning and are making previously delayed flights a top priority.

Airports are asking all passengers to show up early just in case.