Alchemist Tattoo moves to downtown Bismarck

Alchemist Tattoo is moving from up north to downtown Bismarck. The owners tell us it was a long coming.

Alchemist Tattoo is a tattoo and piercing parlor in Bismarck that opened in 2016. After four years, the team realized they had outgrown their old location and wanted to invest in something they can call their own. The team utilized their time during the pandemic to build custom display jewelry cases, rooms for each artist to work in and hung art and painted murals. They say it’s nice to finally have a place that feels like home.

Owners of Alchemist Tattoo from left to right:
Aileen Fritz/Body Piercer, Simeon Nelson/Tattoo Artist, Chris Dobrainsky/Artist.

“It was time to have something be ours from the ground up to not have to settle, to not have to work around something somebody else built,” said Aileen Fritz, Co-Owner and Piercer.

The grand opening for their new location is set for tomorrow at 10 a.m., located at 523 E Broadway Ave in Bismarck.

