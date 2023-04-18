BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Alcohol Misuse and Addiction has been a problem throughout the history of mankind, and it’s still a big issue in the present day.

Even if alcohol abuse does not directly impact you, knowledge about alcohol, alcohol use disorders, and their impacts on health and society is extremely important to have.

According to the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, alcohol-related problems continue to demand an immense toll on individuals, families, and communities. And for one local this month, this topic is of the utmost importance as he moves through life.

30-year-old Nicholas Axtman is one of the many individuals fighting against alcohol addiction. He shares that after getting in trouble with the law and spending time in the hospital, he decided to get help –and he spoke to us about his journey, his turning point with Bismarck’s Blessed Builders, and what he did to make the move from his small town.

“I was just tired of living the way I was,” Axtman stated. “I mean, my alcoholism and my drug addiction made me, and brought me to homelessness. I don’t have to worry about getting arrested all the time, and I don’t make a complete fool of myself, and I don’t have to worry about being blacked out, and what I said ruined relationships.”

Axtman tells KX News, living in such a small town with not many options when it comes to activities and extracurriculars, drinking helped fill that void — but that the time-filling habit developed into something far worse over time.

“Alcohol is a big problem in the United States,” Axtman said, “and I’m from Richardson, so drinking is kind of accepted in the community.”

Axtman has been sober since August 1 of 2022 — and now, he feels as if he achieves more, and does more with his life.

“Now that I’ve been sober for a while,” he explained, “I’m getting allowed to see my kids again– and so things are just going well. Like I got a car now.”

And becoming clean means rejoining the community and his family. He says becoming a part of his daughter Elsie’s life again is fulfilling.

In the United States, more than 140,000 people per year die from alcohol misuse, making it one of the leading causes of preventable deaths. And according to Nice RX, North Dakota has the sixth worst alcohol-related death rate in the country — about 20 for every 100,000 people each year, roughly double the national average.

Axton advises those struggling with alcoholism to pick up new hobbies — like fishing, walking, reading, and anything safe and healthy. He says it is very difficult to stop, but promises those who make the effort that better days will come.

If you or someone you know struggles with an alcohol addiction visit this page on the ND Department of Health and Human Services’ website.