Alderwoman Carrie Evans voices concern on the purchase of new Minot City Hall building

City Hall in Minot is one step closer to having a new address, but the decision didn’t come without some feedback.

For months, council members have been in the works of purchasing a new building to relocate city hall using federal dollars.

At the recent meeting, the topic came up again, this time with Alderwoman Carrie Evans voicing concern. She says she thinks with the pandemic and current economic state the city is in that the focus should not be on a new building.

“The route we are pursuing doesn’t make financial sense. I think we have to get to a place where this makes sense to us financially. We have to do a serious needs analysis,” said Evans.

The motion to not move ahead with the purchase of the Wells Fargo building failed.

The original motion to further the process of purchasing the building was approved.