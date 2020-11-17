Alderwoman Carrie Evans voices concern on the purchase of new Minot City Hall building

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

City Hall in Minot is one step closer to having a new address, but the decision didn’t come without some feedback.

For months, council members have been in the works of purchasing a new building to relocate city hall using federal dollars.

At the recent meeting, the topic came up again, this time with Alderwoman Carrie Evans voicing concern. She says she thinks with the pandemic and current economic state the city is in that the focus should not be on a new building.

“The route we are pursuing doesn’t make financial sense. I think we have to get to a place where this makes sense to us financially. We have to do a serious needs analysis,” said Evans.

The motion to not move ahead with the purchase of the Wells Fargo building failed.

The original motion to further the process of purchasing the building was approved.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

After the Whistle: Linton-HMB State Championship

After the Whistle: Langdon-Edmore-Munich State Championship

ATW: Class AA Championship Wrap Up

ATW: Class AAA Championship Wrap Up

Tuesday's Forecast: The warming trend continues

Black Friday Shopping

NDC NOV 17

Dickinson Trinity Volleyball

Our Redeemer's Volleyball

Legislators Ask for Change

Let them play protest

Public Health on Mask Mandate

COVID-19 Beyond the Numbers: SD Nurse--'The ones that stick out are those who still don’t believe the virus is real.'

Dr. Wendell Hoffman

Hoffman 2

KX Convo: Kelly Armstrong

Halls Apartments

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/16

Smooth Operator

Road Open

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss