ALERT: Watford City Police Asking for Help in Locating Missing 16-Year-Old

The Watford City Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old.

Melanie S. Collins was last seen at a restaurant in Watford City on Saturday, February 29th at 8:00 p.m.

Police say Collins is 4 foot 9 inches and weighs about 100 pounds. She is described as white with light brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt with white stripes, black leggings, and glasses.

At the time of Collins’ disappearance, she did not have her jacket, phone or other personal items on her.

As of right now, law enforcement does not believe she was taken against her will.

Police say his is an active investigation. Stick with KX News for updates.

If you have any information on the location of Melanie S. Collins, please contact the Watford City Police Department at 701-444-2400 (Press 4 for Dispatch), or call 911 immediately.