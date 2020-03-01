ALERT: Watford City Police Asking for Help in Locating Missing 16-Year-Old

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Watford City Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old.

Melanie S. Collins was last seen at a restaurant in Watford City on Saturday, February 29th at 8:00 p.m.

Police say Collins is 4 foot 9 inches and weighs about 100 pounds. She is described as white with light brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt with white stripes, black leggings, and glasses.

At the time of Collins’ disappearance, she did not have her jacket, phone or other personal items on her.

As of right now, law enforcement does not believe she was taken against her will.

Police say his is an active investigation. Stick with KX News for updates.

If you have any information on the location of Melanie S. Collins, please contact the Watford City Police Department at 701-444-2400 (Press 4 for Dispatch), or call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Class B Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class B Basketball"

State Gymnastics

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Gymnastics"

State Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Hockey"

Bismarck State Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck State Basketball"

Not Afraid Autopsy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Not Afraid Autopsy"

Body Cams

Thumbnail for the video titled "Body Cams"

Leap Year baby

Thumbnail for the video titled "Leap Year baby"

Robert's one Minute Forecast 2-29-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's one Minute Forecast 2-29-20"

Robert Suhr KX News 6pm Forecast 2-29-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 6pm Forecast 2-29-20"

Bio Girls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bio Girls"

Healthy Living

Thumbnail for the video titled "Healthy Living"

Coronavirus Death

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Death"

Class B Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class B Basketball"

WDA Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "WDA Basketball"

Girls State Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls State Hockey"

State Gymnastics

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Gymnastics"

Overdose Deaths

Thumbnail for the video titled "Overdose Deaths"

Friday, February 28th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, February 28th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Arson Prelim

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arson Prelim"

Dance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dance"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge