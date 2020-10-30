Alexander robotics team hosting Trunk-or-Treat event, canned food drive Saturday

The Alexander Robotics team is looking for more than just candy this Halloween.

This Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. on the school’s football field and parking lot, the robotics team will be hosting a trunk or treat style event.

Anyone who attends is encouraged to decorate their vehicle for a chance to win a prize.

Members of the team say they’ll also be collecting canned goods and other non-perishable items to be given to families in need during Thanksgiving and Christmas.

“It’s so tough for people to go to events so we are extremely lucky to be able to put on these events so people have something to do and it gets people excited for our events as well as spreading our mission,” Team Member Derew Lebrun said.

Members of the team say masks are recommended.