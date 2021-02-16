Alexander woman looking to support local businesses with Facebook group

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

An Alexander woman is looking to rescue local businesses.

The “Cash Mob – Watford City ND” Facebook group was created with the hopes of bringing more attention to the cause.

Every weekend, the group of more than 160 members will vote for area retail shops, restaurants and beyond to “mob” later that week.

The mobbing will consist of the group purchasing items from those places as well as sharing the business via social media.

“I, as a business owner myself, understand how tough times are right now. So of course we’re trying to support each other and work together and work with other businesses with different promotions and stuff, so I decided why not just make the group and see what happens,” Alicia Frye said.

Frye says she encourages anyone to join the group.

You can do so by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/16

Food Fun

Marijuana Bills

Vaccines Open Up

Hillsborough County sanitation worker saves kid nearly crushed in garbage truck

Raising North Dakota: How some teens are able to resist temptation and peer pressure

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/16

Today is the coldest day in the forecast

Hunter's Smile

NDC FEB 16

WDA Basketball

District Nine Tournament

District Six Basketball

Open Enrollment

Polling Places Bill

Late Vote Bill

KX Convo: Amber DeKrey

Monday, February 15th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Self Defense Bill

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News