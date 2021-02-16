Alexander woman looking to support local businesses with Facebook group

An Alexander woman is looking to rescue local businesses.

The “Cash Mob – Watford City ND” Facebook group was created with the hopes of bringing more attention to the cause.

Every weekend, the group of more than 160 members will vote for area retail shops, restaurants and beyond to “mob” later that week.

The mobbing will consist of the group purchasing items from those places as well as sharing the business via social media.

“I, as a business owner myself, understand how tough times are right now. So of course we’re trying to support each other and work together and work with other businesses with different promotions and stuff, so I decided why not just make the group and see what happens,” Alicia Frye said.

Frye says she encourages anyone to join the group.

You can do so by clicking here.