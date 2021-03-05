Alexander woman publishes children’s book based on her farm animals

With inspiration from her own backyard, an Alexander woman created a children’s book based on her farm animals.

The Most Unlikely Pair tells the story of a chicken and two goats who become friends with one another after being adopted.

The author says her intention with the book was to teach kids that it’s okay to be different and to always be kind to one another.

She says this book is just the beginning and she hopes to make more.

“Yep, this is my first book ever. I have book two, it’s in the computer, but we agreed that we want to just embrace the process of this,” Sandy Rieker said.

Rieker says the book can be found on Amazon and in various stores around the state.