All are safe after Williston ambulance slides off road, into water

A big reminder to slow down out on the roads now and through the season after a Williston Ambulance ended up in a slough off the highway just north of Max.
Around 1 am Friday morning, the ambulance was transporting a patient from Williston to Bismarck when the driver hit a patch of black ice.
It went over the embankment and broke through the ice but the driver was able to pull both themself and the patient out by breaking a side window.
New Town and Max ambulance responded to the scene.
It’s suspected that the patient could be suffering from hypothermia but there are no other injuries reported.
Ward County Sheriff’s office is investigating the accident.