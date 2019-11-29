All are safe after Williston ambulance slides off road, into water

"I want to save money on Black Friday deals," one shopper said, and it's as simple as that for many others, too.

While cyber Monday approaches and the digital world becomes more and more of a major avenue for a lot of shoppers… Black Friday is still a big deal.

"How much money do you think you'll spend today?"Bridgette Morgan replied, "Total? I'm hoping … hoping not over $400."

"I just wanted to go shopping and get a bunch of new stuff," another shopper said.

"A bunch of clothes are half off and really cheap," added another.

At both big and small stores, the day's savings are no secret.

You could find buy three get three free at multiple stores, 40 percent off, some sales up to 50 percent off or even free gifts at check out.

Jax and Henley opened in Minot three years ago and had some of the best Black Friday bargains, including 40 percent off all clothing, 50 percent off designer handbags and accessories.

Connor Koerbitz, owner of Jax & Henley said, "It's [Black Friday] fun because it brings not only our regular customers but new customers as well, so it's always one of our busiest days of the year."

Over at Barnes & Noble, Black Friday brings in customers of all ages looking for more than just books.