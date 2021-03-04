All burning in Oahe WMA recreation area is banned due to dry conditions

High temperatures and no rain have made the grassland ripe for fires, prompting the posting of signs Tuesday, July 17, 2007, northwest of Salt Lake City. The dried-out grasses that fuel wildfires and fireworks concerns also are inadequate summer range for cattle. (AP Photo/Douglas C. Pizac)

Due to the dry conditions, North Dakota Game and Fish is already saying you can not burn in the Oahe Wildlife Management Area.

That’s the recreation area, along both sides of the Missouri.

The supervisor for the area says until further notice, all open burning, including campfires are banned until further notice.

He went on to say, while the use of portable grills is allowed, please use them with extreme caution.

In addition to Oahe, the open burn ban also includes Kimball Bottoms and Maclean Bottoms.