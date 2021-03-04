All burning in Oahe WMA recreation area is banned due to dry conditions

Due to the dry conditions, North Dakota Game and Fish is already saying you can not burn in the Oahe Wildlife Management Area.
That’s the recreation area, along both sides of the Missouri.
The supervisor for the area says until further notice, all open burning, including campfires are banned until further notice.
He went on to say, while the use of portable grills is allowed, please use them with extreme caution.
In addition to Oahe, the open burn ban also includes Kimball Bottoms and Maclean Bottoms.