All burning in Oahe WMA recreation area is banned due to dry conditions

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Summer Sizzle_1554493672067

High temperatures and no rain have made the grassland ripe for fires, prompting the posting of signs Tuesday, July 17, 2007, northwest of Salt Lake City. The dried-out grasses that fuel wildfires and fireworks concerns also are inadequate summer range for cattle. (AP Photo/Douglas C. Pizac)

Due to the dry conditions, North Dakota Game and Fish is already saying you can not burn in the Oahe Wildlife Management Area.

That’s the recreation area, along both sides of the Missouri.

The supervisor for the area says until further notice, all open burning, including campfires are banned until further notice.

He went on to say, while the use of portable grills is allowed, please use them with extreme caution.

In addition to Oahe, the open burn ban also includes Kimball Bottoms and Maclean Bottoms.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Potholes: What causes them?

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/4

A warm and dry forecast through the weekend

USpire ND

NDC MAR 4

Shiloh Christian Signings

Century Girl's Basketball

Kenmare Girl's Basketball

Burlington Bullying

Dr. Seuss at MPL

Dr Wynne: Global Vaccinations

Rent Bridge Update

J&J On the way

KX Convo: Emily Murray

Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/3

Precipitation Measure for NWS

Luke Simons

Legis Cont'd

New Pest

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News