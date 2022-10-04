MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The 2nd Annual Beaver Softball Homerun Derby will be Thursday, Oct. 13 at 5 p.m. at the South Hill Complex.

According to a news release, Minot State Beaver Softball Head Coach Bailey Gaspar and Assistant Coach Chelsea Holliday welcome the community to enter or watch the competition.

The annual homerun derby is a fundraiser with the entry fees benefitting the travel fund for the MSU softball team.

With 21 NSIC All-American players, the team consists of 28 girls who are from seven states in the U.S. including North Dakota, and teammates from Canada.

“Many of the players have worked with local youth teams, giving lessons to younger girls in the area. The team is always looking for opportunities to work with or give back to the community. The Homerun Derby gives them a chance to build rapport with community members,” said Coach Bailey.

Members of the community who enter will have 10 swings per round to hit a home run.

The winner will be crowned the 2022 Minot State Softball Homerun Derby Champ with a 1st place trophy, and second place will also earn a trophy.

Spectators can enjoy hot dogs and other concessions during the derby.

Students are $5 and members of the community are $15, all ages are welcome to join.

Visit their Instagram page and click the link in the bio to sign up. This must be done by Oct. 10.