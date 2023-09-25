BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)– The Bismarck Senior Center gave back to the community today, as plenty of helpful hands banded together to create a dish that’s near and dear to the hearts of many of KX’s viewers.

On Monday, September 25, the senior center paired up with Bismarck Burleigh Public Health and the Burleigh County Extension to teach participants how to make lefse– a traditional Scandinavian food similar to a crepe. School was not in session for Bismarck classes, meaning some of the local kids had the opportunity to join in too. Nutrition Services Coordinator Katie Johnke says that opportunities such as this help keep our region’s heritage alive and build bridges between the generations.

“NDSU extension has some great research on Scandinavian foods,” explains BBPH Nutrition Services Coordinator Katie Johnke, “so they’re able to pull in some of their research and knowledge on that. “I’m coming in from a social connection piece — a way we can interact young adults with older adults, and really embrace that opportunity to connect and share knowledge with one another, young and old.”

Many of the Senior Center’s residents said it was great to see the kids working alongside them, picking up new skills to hand on to future generations.

“The kids have done great today,” states event participant Susan Ackerman. “They’re making nicer, round ones than us older ladies are — but that’s okay. It’s just fun watching them.”

If you weren’t able to make some lefse today, the senior center has plenty more opportunities to learn and have fun. You can learn more about future activities on this page.