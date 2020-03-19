All North Dakota Development Fund loan payments suspended for 30 days

The North Dakota Development Fund (NDDF) Board voted to suspend all payments for both principal and interest for all outstanding NDDF loans for 30 days, effective March 19.

The decision was made in response to the recent novel coronavirus (COVID-19) health crisis.

“Commerce and the NDDF Board are committed to assisting North Dakota companies with all the tools we have available,” said Josh Teigen, head of investments and innovation at Commerce. “Suspending payments is a step we can take to support our existing businesses, and ensure our local economy is able to remain resilient during this uncertain time.”