Coronavirus

All North Dakota Development Fund loan payments suspended for 30 days

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

The North Dakota Development Fund (NDDF) Board voted to suspend all payments for both principal and interest for all outstanding NDDF loans for 30 days, effective March 19. 

The decision was made in response to the recent novel coronavirus (COVID-19) health crisis. 

“Commerce and the NDDF Board are committed to assisting North Dakota companies with all the tools we have available,” said Josh Teigen, head of investments and innovation at Commerce. “Suspending payments is a step we can take to support our existing businesses, and ensure our local economy is able to remain resilient during this uncertain time.” 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Small Businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Small Businesses"

SVAS Adoptions

Thumbnail for the video titled "SVAS Adoptions"

Press Conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "Press Conference"

Children and Anxiety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Children and Anxiety"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader (supersized)

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader (supersized)"

KX News at Noon- Lawmaker makes case to end property tax

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX News at Noon- Lawmaker makes case to end property tax"

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast"

A very slick morning commute

Thumbnail for the video titled "A very slick morning commute"

FATAL ACCIDENT WILLISTON

Thumbnail for the video titled "FATAL ACCIDENT WILLISTON"

SHRINE CIRCUS CANCELED

Thumbnail for the video titled "SHRINE CIRCUS CANCELED"

COVID-19 and Cyberattacks

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 and Cyberattacks"

Remarkable Women: Gail Hagerty

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remarkable Women: Gail Hagerty"

Wednesday, March 18th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, March 18th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/18"

KX STORM TEAM #ONEMINUTEFORECAST w/Tom Schrader 3/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX STORM TEAM #ONEMINUTEFORECAST w/Tom Schrader 3/18"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/18"

Snow likely for most of ND later today

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow likely for most of ND later today"

Bismarck Magazine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Magazine"

Weather Experiments At Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weather Experiments At Home"

Sports Facilities

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sports Facilities"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge