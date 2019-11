The city of Lincoln is without water at this time due to a water main break.

The problems started around 2:00 p.m. Crews expect the water main to be fixed by 6:00 p.m.

In the meantime, the entire city will without water for the duration.

Updates will be posted to the Lincoln city website and the Lincoln Police Department Facebook page.

There’s no word on the cause of the break.

This is a developing story.