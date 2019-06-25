“All of Us Journey” Bus Makes A Stop in Williston

WILLISTON – There is a new ride in town, and its journey is all about health.

The All of Us Journey has been going on for a little more than a year and they are making efforts to change the future of healthcare.

“Were focusing on what’s called precision medicine, which is personalized, individualized medication treatment, prevention. It’s not a brand new idea, we just want to make it better.” says Mel Lopez, the tour manager.

The bus is traveling the nation, gathering information from more than 1 million people from all walks of life.

“In order for us to get a full idea of you as an individual, we want to be able to look at genetics, lifestyle, and environment.” says Lopez.

Since the start of the project in May of last year, more than 200,000 people have registered.

“If you want to improve your community’s health, if you want to improve your personal health, your family’s health, or just the future generations to come, this is a well worthy research program.” says the tour manager.

She adds, “I know personally, there’s cancer, diabetes, and heart disease in my family and that’s going to keep cycling through each generation unless we actually do the research and either try to prevent it or improve the treatment and care of each individual.”

The All of Us Journey has visited 100 cities in 32 states and will continue to travel the country, collecting data and changing the future of healthcare.

The “All of Us Journey” will wrap up in Williston on Friday. If you want to participate, stop at the Williston Public Library between 10 AM to 5 PM daily.