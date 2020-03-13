All-Star Stunt Dogs getting ready for KX Sport Show

If you need a little cheering up, we’ve got the perfect thing for you.

The All-Star Stunt Dogs show is in town. The KX Sport Show kicked off on Friday and brought along some pups with it. The show travels all around the world showing off the skills of talented furry friends.

One trainer said a lot goes into getting them ready for the big show.

“It does take a lot of time to get the dogs conditioned. Not only to get the dogs ready to perform the high active stunts we do in the show but also socialization and getting them to interact with people and enjoying what they do,” said Bryan Arney, Stunt Dog Trainer.

The stunt dogs will be putting on shows all weekend at the State Fair Center in Minot.