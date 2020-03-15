All U.S. Walmart Stores Adjust Hours Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Every Walmart store in the U.S. is now adjusting its hours.

In a statement from the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Walmart U.S.

It was announced the new operating hours will be from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. starting Sunday, until further notice. Stores that already regularly close earlier or open later will keep their current hours of operation.

The statement says, “This will help ensure associates are able to stock the products our customers are looking for and to perform cleaning and sanitizing.”

In addition, the Executive VP says associates will continue to work the hours and shifts they are scheduled, and our supply chain and trucking fleet will continue to move products and deliver to stores on their regular schedules.

He says Walmart does have a temporary COVID-19 emergency leave policy to support their workers.

Read his full statement below:

March 14, 2020, By Dacona Smith, Executive Vice President, and Chief Operating Officer, Walmart U.S. —

“I could not be prouder of our associates and what they continue to accomplish for our customers. I don’t think any of us have been through an experience like this, and we continue to be amazed at what our people, whether in the stores or in the supply chain, are doing to make sure customers have what they need. 

To better support our associates and serve our customers, we will adjust our operating hours beginning Sunday, March 15. Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice. This will help ensure associates are able to stock the products our customers are looking for and to perform cleaning and sanitizing. Stores currently operating under more reduced hours (for example they regularly close at 10 p.m. or open at 7 a.m.) will keep their current hours of operation. 

As we make this change, associates will continue to work the hours and shifts they are scheduled, and our supply chain and trucking fleet will continue to move products and deliver to stores on their regular schedules. As a reminder, we have a temporary COVID-19 emergency leave policy to support associates at this unprecedented time. 

To our associates, thank you for your incredible work during this time. I know it hasn’t always been easy, but your entire Walmart family is so proud of what you are doing and the important difference you are making, both for your neighbors and for your country.”

