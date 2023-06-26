MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Fourth of July is coming up quickly, and Mandan is going to be buzzing for the celebration. But before heading over, it’s important that you know what to do, when to drop in, and where to park. Fortunately, KX has you covered for all of that necessary information.

According to a news release from the City of Mandan, there will be traffic and parking restrictions for Art in the Park, Mandan Rodeo Days (including the approved fireworks display), and the Independence Day Parade. Here’s a list of the traffic restrictions and times for some of the biggest events of the weekend.

Art in the Park

Art in the Park will be on July 3 and 4 in Dykshoorn and Heritage Parks.

Main Street will be closed west of Second Ave NW to Fourth Ave NW starting at 1 a.m. on July 2 until 8 p.m. on July 4.

Third Avenue NW from Main Street to the alleyway will also be closed. A temporary four-way stop will be at the intersection of First Street and Third Avenue NW.

Traffic is going to be detoured to First Street NW. Rodeo contestants, semis, and other large vehicles should take an alternate route during the Main Street closures:

Traffic from the east on I-94 should use Mandan Avenue exit 153.

Rodeo contestants coming from the west on Main Street should turn right at 10th Avenue NW and take Third Stree SW to Dacotach Centennial Park.

Rodeo contestants coming in using I-94 should use Mandan Avenue exit 153.

Independence Day Parade

The classic car parade will be at 10 a.m. with the grand parade at 10:10 a.m. on July 4. The classic cars will leave Midway Lanes on Memorial Highway and travel west to Main. The grand parade will start at Dacotah Centennial Park on Memorial Highway to move to Main Street.

Since the parades are on Main Street, traveling north or south will be difficult or impossible. So here are the planned traffic controls:

Main Street Closed : From the west side of the intersection with Memorial Highway to 10th Avenue NW will close at 7:30 a.m. on July 4 for planned events at 8 a.m. and will remain closed until the parade is over.

: From the west side of the intersection with Memorial Highway to 10th Avenue NW will close at 7:30 a.m. on July 4 for planned events at 8 a.m. and will remain closed until the parade is over. Memorial Highway Closed: Traffic from Memorial Highway will be able to go north onto Mandan Avenue until 9:30 a.m. Then, Memorial Highway will be closed to west traffic from the intersection of Third Stree SE and Bisman Avenue to East Main. If you’re traveling west of Third Stree SE on Memorial before the closing, slow down and watch for pedestrians. People will be in the area to set up for the parade.

Traffic from Memorial Highway will be able to go north onto Mandan Avenue until 9:30 a.m. Then, Memorial Highway will be closed to west traffic from the intersection of Third Stree SE and Bisman Avenue to East Main. If you’re traveling west of Third Stree SE on Memorial before the closing, slow down and watch for pedestrians. People will be in the area to set up for the parade. Traffic Detours: Main Street exit 155 from I-94 will be closed starting at 7 a.m. until the end of the parade. If you need to travel into Mandan, use Exit 153 at Mandan Avenue or Exit 152 at Sunset Drive. Traffic will be able to pass through Mandan by Memorial Highway until 9:30 a.m. If you need to go south, arrange your plans to do that before 9:30 a.m.

Main Street exit 155 from I-94 will be closed starting at 7 a.m. until the end of the parade. If you need to travel into Mandan, use Exit 153 at Mandan Avenue or Exit 152 at Sunset Drive. Traffic will be able to pass through Mandan by Memorial Highway until 9:30 a.m. If you need to go south, arrange your plans to do that before 9:30 a.m. Parking: Parking on Main Street anywhere is not allowed from 1 a.m. on July 4 until after the parade is done in the afternoon. Vehicles that are parked on Main Street will be ticketed and towed, and parking lots in the downtown area will be subject to restrictions as well. Watch for changes in signage.

July 4 Fireworks

Right after the approved fireworks display at Dacotah Centennial Park on July 4, this will be what traffic will look like:

24th Avenue SE Route: Vehicles leaving on 24th Avenue SE will continue to Third Street SE and be directed to go west on Third Street SE or continue to Memorial Highway and then they will be required to go west. There will be no east traffic on this route.

Vehicles leaving on 24th Avenue SE will continue to Third Street SE and be directed to go west on Third Street SE or continue to Memorial Highway and then they will be required to go west. There will be no east traffic on this route. Longspur Trail Route: Vehicles leaving east on Longspur Trail will be routed to Memorial Highway on Redwing Drive or 32nd Avenue SE. This traffic is required to go east, there will be no west traffic.

Vehicles leaving east on Longspur Trail will be routed to Memorial Highway on Redwing Drive or 32nd Avenue SE. This traffic is required to go east, there will be no west traffic. East Main Street: There is no east traffic allowed onto Memorial Highway from East Main Street.

There is no east traffic allowed onto Memorial Highway from East Main Street. Riverwood Avenue: No traffic is allowed on this road.

If you need more information, you can visit this website.