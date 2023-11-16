BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — On Thursday, Allegiant announced 12 new nonstop flights, and one of them is at the Bismarck Airport.

According to a news release, the new flights start in May of 2024.

The new route is designed to allow vacationers to go to one of Florida’s popular vacation destinations: the Tampa Bay area.

“We are thrilled to offer Allegiant travelers new destination options taking off this Spring. The announcement of new service is a celebration of the success we’ve had in these markets,” said Allegient’s Senior Vice President of Revenue and Planning and Chief Revenue Officer Drew Wells. “Also, the addition of a new station makes us a more dynamic airline. We are committed to opening the door to accessible travel in as many markets as possible and know our customers appreciate the low-cost, nonstop options offered by Allegiant.”

The new route is to St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) from the Bismarck Aiport (BIS) starting on May 15, 2024. And one-way fares could be as low as $79.

A little about the one-way fares: seats and dates are limited and fares are not available for every flight, and those flights must be purchased by November 17 for travel by August 12, 2024.

Prices displayed include taxes, carrier charges, and government fees. Fare rules, routes, and schedules are subject to change, and without notice.

Optional baggage charges and additional restrictions could apply.

Flight days, times, low fares, and more information can be found here.