‘Always a Good Time Party Bus’ hits the road in Minot

If you’re looking to have a fun night out on the town…one business has a new way to boost the experience.

Always a Good Time Party Bus is hitting the road in Minot. Its primary vehicle can hold up to 21 people, plenty of room for you and your friends. We spoke to the owner, who says they want to provide a safe alternative, to keep drunk drivers off the road.

“For safety reasons. People want to get together in a group. This way they are picked up at a certain location, and dropped off at a certain location and everyone is not piling in their vehicles,” said owner Daniel Pausig.

The owner says they are doing their part to slow the spread of COVID-19. They sanitize the buses before and after each use. And they also provide hand sanitizer.