BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Alzheimer’s Association was at the Capitol Tuesday to speak to lawmakers about the importance of the Dementia Care Service Program in our state.

According to Alzheimer’s Association, many lawmakers and citizens stopped by to learn more about the program.

The North Dakota Dementia Care Services Program is a contract program through the Department of Human Services, which provides families with the resources they need to help live with this disease.

Resources include medical options, social activities, and equipment to help families and those living with the disease cope with it.

“I’ve rarely spoken to a person who hasn’t been impacted by Alzheimer’s or dementia in some way. Whether it’s a caregiver or a loved one has it. Unfortunately, it’s a common denominator among people. When looking at similarities it’s something a lot of us have in common,” said Melanie Gaebe, policy director for the Alzheimer’s Association.

If you are interested in learning more about the Alzheimer’s association’s services, click here.