Bismarck native and former teacher Amanda Peterson is running for a seat on the Bismarck School Board.

Peterson attended Grimsrud and Rita Murphy elementary schools, Simle Middle School and Bismarck High School, according to a press release. She taught English at Shiloh Christian, Bismarck High and schools in Seattle and Denver. She’s now director of educational improvement and support for the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction.

The 39-year-old and her husband, Erik, have three boys.

She said she feels qualified for this position and is ready to serve her community.

“Above all, I promise to listen to the concerns of our community and to use my experience, skills and understanding to make educated and thoughtful decisions for the good of Bismarck Public School’s students, teachers and leaders in Bismarck,” Peterson said.