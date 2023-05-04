BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — This weekend, people will be racing around the capital city in a friendly competition while also raising money for a good cause.

Bismarck’s version of ‘The Amazing Race‘ is happening on Saturday. Teams begin at Dakota Stage in Bismarck and are given clues to their next location.

The event was started about three years ago by Ricardo Pierre Louis and his wife Nika as a take-off from the CBS adventure competition. The effort raises money for the group Lespwa Lavi, which provides food and support to children in Haiti.

“They are going to get a secret sealed clue that they’ll open, and that will lead into a secret location downtown,” Nika Pierre-Louis said. “At every location, they are going to complete a challenge then get the next clue, go through a bunch of routes and stages downtown until they finally end up here.”

“Every single one of those dollars is going directly to the program to make an impact. It could be paying fully their school tuition for the year, giving them daily meals, and also hiring advocates to work on their behalf so socially they feel like they belong and for them to succeed,” Ricardo Pierre-Louis said.

The race starts at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Competitors will finish the race at Kiwanis Park with an after-party.