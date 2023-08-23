UPDATE: Aug. 23 12:15 AM

Amber Alert has been officially cancelled by law enforcement.



ORIGINAL STORY: Aug. 22 11:15 PM

MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — An AMBER Alert has now been issued by NDHP and ND BCI at the request of Mandan Police Department on behalf of 2-year-old Aynslee Lee Thunder Hawk. On Tuesday, August 22nd, 2023 at 9:13 PM, law enforcement believes Aynslee Thunder Hawk was abducted from Southwest Mandan, North Dakota.

Aynslee is a 2-year-old Native American Female. She is 2 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 54 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Aynslee may be with Andrew Thunder Hawk, who may be driving a 2011 Navy Blue Ford Edge license plate number North Dakota 8 3 2 E B L.



Andrew Thunder Hawk is a 38-year-old Native American man, is 6 foot 2 inches tall and weighs 235 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

According to law enforcement, Aynslee is wearing a grey shirt with script: be good be happy, black leggings, and paw patrol shoes. Front plate is on the dash board of the vehicle. Andrew has a ribbon tattoo on his left arm with names, brand on right arm.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Mandan Police Department at 701-667-3250.