Ambulance crashes while transporting patient from Sisseton, SD to Fargo

The Grant Roberts ambulance was transporting a patient from Sisseton, South Dakota, to Sanford Health in Fargo when the driver lost control over an icy overpass and struck a curb, rolling the ambulance on its side.

The crash happened on Friday around 8:25 a.m. when the ambulance turned southbound on Veteran’s Boulevard from I-94 with emergency lights and siren activated, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Both crew members in the back of the ambulance received minor injuries.

Highway Patrol says the patient was sedated and it is unknown if they suffered any further injuries as a result of the crash.