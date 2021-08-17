American Bank Center in Bismarck kick starts fundraising for upcoming Great American Bike Race

A bike race benefitting children and adults living with disabilities is approaching.



American Bank Center in Bismarck got a head start on fundraising by hosting a free will donation lunch.

Money raised will help add dollars to the Great American Bike Race fundraiser.



GABR assists children and young adults who have cerebral palsy and other disabilities.



More than $600 was collected from the burgers, bratwursts, and chips served on Tuesday.

“Knowing all the money that we have made helps support all the children in need is a really good feeling. I used to work in health care, so I understand that the cost for wheelchairs, for ramps, Hoyer lifts are not covered by insurance,” said Julie Jeske with American Bank Center.

“At its core, this event goes right back to help those kids who couldn’t receive the help that they do, if it wasn’t for the support that GABR provides,” said Sara Haugen, Executive Director of the Sanford Foundation.

The GABR fundraiser has raised more than $400,000 dollars from past contributions.