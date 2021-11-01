American Bank Center renamed Bravera Bank

It’s the same bank, just with a new name and look.

After 100 years, American Bank Center has become Bravera Bank.

Officials with the long-time North Dakota bank say this is a name change, not a change in ownership.

The change is a rebranding of sorts, involving a new name, logo, tagline and visual identity. The name Bravera is a combination of the words bravery and truth, where “vera” translates to “true” in Latin.

There are 12 different locations in the state, all unified under the Bravera name.