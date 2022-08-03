WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — Williston residents will have a chance to experience the culture of Upper Missouri-affiliated tribes.

The Fort Union Trading Post National Historic Site will host the American Indian Arts Festival on August 6 and 7.

The festival showcases American Indian history and culture, through music and demonstrations by tribal historians and elders from tribes of the Upper Missouri.

A park ranger says a lot of tribes that were from the area historically will be participating in the festival.

“We’re getting a good bulk of representation to have that here. And it’s nice to have it. I mean people get to learn about the different groups, even themselves, they get to talk to each other and talk about what’s interesting between Indigenous groups as well. So they’ll have the opportunity to do that with each other as well as the visitors that come and see our event,” said Loren Yellow Bird.

The American Indian Arts Festival is free and open to the public.

There is a schedule of events and the festival lasts from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.