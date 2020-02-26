American Red Cross helping families displaced by Minot apartment fire

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The American Red Cross is helping several families affected by the Minot apartment fire early this morning on 3rd Avenue Southeast.

Disaster workers are providing financial assistance for emergency lodging and to help meet immediate needs such as food, clothing and other essential items that may have been lost in the fire.

Health and mental health services are also available through the Red Cross. Anyone who has been displaced by this fire can contact the 24-hour disaster assistance hotline at 1-844-29CROSS.

Red Cross volunteers also provided canteen services to the firefighters and other emergency responders at the fire scene.

The Red Cross is also asking the public at large to create and practice a home fire escape plan and check their smoke alarms. If a household does not have working smoke alarms, the Red Cross will install them at no cost. Anyone can make a request for free alarms at getasmokealarm.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/26

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/26"

Wednesday Forecast: Partly sunny with small chances for snow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Forecast: Partly sunny with small chances for snow"

MINOT FIRE UPDATE

Thumbnail for the video titled "MINOT FIRE UPDATE"

Class A Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A Basketball"

Class B Girls Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class B Girls Basketball"

Hazen Boys Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazen Boys Bball"

UMary Women's Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Women's Bball"

Tuesday, February 25th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, February 25th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Minot Mischief

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Mischief"

Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics"

Hope for Haiti

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hope for Haiti"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/25"

Coronavirus Impacts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Impacts"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Teacher Shortage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Shortage"

Law Enforcement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Law Enforcement"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/25"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/25"

Tuesday Forecast: Partly sunny with cooler afternoon highs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Forecast: Partly sunny with cooler afternoon highs"

Doug Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Doug Update"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge