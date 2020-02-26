American Red Cross helping families displaced by Minot apartment fire

The American Red Cross is helping several families affected by the Minot apartment fire early this morning on 3rd Avenue Southeast.

Disaster workers are providing financial assistance for emergency lodging and to help meet immediate needs such as food, clothing and other essential items that may have been lost in the fire.

Health and mental health services are also available through the Red Cross. Anyone who has been displaced by this fire can contact the 24-hour disaster assistance hotline at 1-844-29CROSS.

Red Cross volunteers also provided canteen services to the firefighters and other emergency responders at the fire scene.

The Red Cross is also asking the public at large to create and practice a home fire escape plan and check their smoke alarms. If a household does not have working smoke alarms, the Red Cross will install them at no cost. Anyone can make a request for free alarms at getasmokealarm.org.