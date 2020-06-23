America’s Wounded Warriors softball team to play in Minot

If you’re looking for a night at the baseball field this weekend then you’re in luck.

The USA Patriots, or better known as the Wounded Warriors Amputee softball team, is traveling to Minot this Saturday to play at John Hoeven Baseball Complex.

The free event will feature two back-to-back games starting at 2 p.m.

Free will donations will be accepted and all money will go toward getting a couple of kids in the community who are amputees a chance to go to the Wounded Warriors Kids Camp where they’ll get one-on-one mentorship, learn how to adapt to their challenges and enjoy a week-long of fun.

“The good Lord wants us to help people that are less fortunate than we are and it’s awesome. It makes a person feel good to help people that aren’t as fortunate as we are, but just as good of people as we are,” Minot Shiner Bock Member Jerry Gooch said.

There will also be a ball game this Thursday in Bismarck at 7.