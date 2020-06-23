America’s Wounded Warriors softball team to play in Minot

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

If you’re looking for a night at the baseball field this weekend then you’re in luck.

The USA Patriots, or better known as the Wounded Warriors Amputee softball team, is traveling to Minot this Saturday to play at John Hoeven Baseball Complex.

The free event will feature two back-to-back games starting at 2 p.m.

Free will donations will be accepted and all money will go toward getting a couple of kids in the community who are amputees a chance to go to the Wounded Warriors Kids Camp where they’ll get one-on-one mentorship, learn how to adapt to their challenges and enjoy a week-long of fun.

“The good Lord wants us to help people that are less fortunate than we are and it’s awesome. It makes a person feel good to help people that aren’t as fortunate as we are, but just as good of people as we are,” Minot Shiner Bock Member Jerry Gooch said.

There will also be a ball game this Thursday in Bismarck at 7.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/23"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/23"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/23"

Tuesday forecast: Mostly sunny and warmer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday forecast: Mostly sunny and warmer"

Junior Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Junior Golf"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

The Need for Food

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Need for Food"

Renville County Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Renville County Baseball"

Bismarck Senators Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Senators Baseball"

Minot Water Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Water Update"

Saltwater Dispute

Thumbnail for the video titled "Saltwater Dispute"

Fireworks Ban

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fireworks Ban"

Monday, June 22nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, June 22nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Learning to Drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Learning to Drive"

Pollinators & Drought

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pollinators & Drought"

What to Grow

Thumbnail for the video titled "What to Grow"

Sister Thomas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sister Thomas"

New Medora Attraction

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Medora Attraction"

Bismarck Testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Testing"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/22

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/22"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss